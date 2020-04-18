It’s clear that the coronavirus situation has financially burdened almost every business in some way or another, and Manchester United, despite being one of the world’s richest clubs, aren’t immune.

According to the Daily Mirror, the Red Devils are preparing to have to take a hit of as much as £20m because they are unwilling to ask their players to agree to wage cuts or deferrals.

There is a caveat, however, and that apparently hinges on whether the club are forced to repay any of the television money they’ve already received, for any games that aren’t played as a result of the situation, according to the Daily Telegraph.

It’s expected that if the status quo remains and United’s remaining five home games (Sheffield United, Bournemouth, Southampton and West Ham in the Premier League and LASK Linz in the home leg of their Europa League last 16 tie) are played behind closed doors, then the club will lose £21.3m because of loss of gate receipts..