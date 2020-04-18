Ahead of the return of Premier League action, whenever that may be, Manchester United are expecting to be handed a huge double boost.

According to the Daily Mirror, both Marcus Rashford and Paul Pogba should be fit to return from their long-term injuries.

Rashford has been out since January because of a stress fracture in his back, whilst French World Cup winner, Pogba, has only started seven matches all season, according to Transfermarkt.

How the Premier League sides go about completing their remaining fixtures is still to be decided, given that lockdown measures are still in place because of the coronavirus situation.

However, the Daily Mirror also report that some staff are already back at United’s Carrington training ground, and working hard – within social distancing guidelines – to start getting everything ready again.

Having two of their best players available for the run in would be an unexpected bonus for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, and it may well help the Old Trafford outfit in their push for Champions League qualification.