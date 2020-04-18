Man United target offered new £173,000-a-week contract by current club

According to the Express via German publication Bild, Borussia Dortmund have offered Jadon Sancho a massive new contract worth £173,000-a-week in a potential blow to Manchester United.

The Red Devils had reportedly offered the sensation, who is a prime summer target, a huge salary, but this was before the Coronavirus pandemic.

According to the Daily Star, Sancho is worth around £100m. Given the devastating impact that Covid-19 has had on the world, are United really prepared to shell out such a fee on a footballer once the pandemic is hopefully dealt with.

It seems likely that lucrative transfers and contracts made from now on will be under immense scrutiny by the general public, some are bound to disagree with massive fees being spent within sport after a world crisis.

Now, Dortmund have offered Sancho a deal that would make him the club’s second-highest paid player, behind only the side’s all-time great Marco Reus.

We’ll have to wait and see whether the 20-year-old agrees to a lucrative new deal with Dortmund or if the ace is prepared to wait for a move to one of the world’s biggest clubs that seems set to be for an astronomical transfer fee.

Sancho has ripped apart opposition defences this season, with the starlet bagging 17 goals and registering 19 assists in 35 appearances across all competitions this season.

The tricky attacker has firmly established himself as one of the most exciting players in world football since leaving Manchester City almost three years ago to kick-start his professional career in Germany.