Manchester United currently not considering player wage cuts or deferrals

According to the Telegraph (subscription required), Manchester United are comfortable at this moment in time to ‘absorb’ losses incurred by a lack of matchday income due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The Telegraph claim that the Red Devils aren’t currently exploring the idea of cutting or deferring player wages.

However this stance could change should clubs be forced to repay TV money or if next season’s matches will have to be played behind closed doors to prevent the further spread of Covid-19.

Even considering United’s standing as one of the world’s biggest football clubs, it’s quite surprising to read this given that the Telegraph claim the Red Devils boasted the highest annual wage bill (£332.3m) for 2018/19.

The report adds that should the current season resume, United’s minimum remaining five home games would see the club lose around £21.3m in matchday income.

This loss could become even larger if United were to progress further in the Europa League should the season resume and the European competition follows its usual format.

It’s reported that captain Harry Maguire holds weekly discussions with United chief Ed Woodward regarding the matter of wages and other issues.

United have also not decided to furlough any of their 940 staff members, some other Premier League clubs ultimately backtracked on their choice to use the government’s job retention scheme after facing massive backlash.

With the Telegraph adding that the Manchester outfit netted £275m in commercial revenues last season – which is £34m more than was pocketed in broadcast income, it seems as though the club’s so-called commercialisation under the Glazers has actually helped keep the Red Devils in a relatively stable position.