Starlet good enough to play for Real Madrid in ‘near future’, claims current boss

Julian Stephan, one of Europe’s emerging coaches who is the manager of Rennes has tipped 17-year-old Eduardo Camavinga to play for a top European club like Real Madrid someday, according to a report in AS.

The Rennes coach Julian Stephan who is the son of France’s assistant national team coach Guy Stephan, is one of Europe’s emerging young coaches at the age of 39.

Stephan had nothing but praise for Camavinga’s talents, the youngster has enjoyed a phenomenal breakthrough season with Rennes this term. The ace is undoubtedly one Europe’s brightest talents.

As per Spanish publication Marca, Camavinga is Real Madrid’s prime midfield target this summer, with Zinedine Zidane eyeing the 17-year-old as the ideal long-term successor to Casemiro.

Speaking to Spanish media outlet AS, about his star young midfielder Eduardo Camavinga, Stephan said:

“I didn’t really notice whether he was 16 or 20. Age doesn’t matter with talent and when someone’s ready, they’re ready.”

“We tried to prepare him to train with the first team and there were many signs that it wasn’t too soon. We knew it would work out and we gave him a chance at the end of last season. And he took it.”

When asked if Camavinga could play for Real Madrid someday, Stephan said:

“Definitely. In the near future, I can see him playing in a structure at the highest level and with all the demands that come with it.”

“Following his progression, he has the potential and the qualities required to be part of a top club one day.”

Camavinga has been tipped for success at a very young age and the young midfielder will surely be delighted by his coach’s comments.

Camavinga, who won his fist cap for France’s Under-21s earlier this season, has showed immense maturity as a young defensive midfielder with some controlling displays.