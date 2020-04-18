In a tirade that is sure to get up Paul Pogba’s nose, the French World Cup winner has been told to watch the 1984 European Cup final by former Liverpool player, Robbie Fowler.

Writing in the Daily Mirror, the ex-striker appeared incensed by Pogba’s disrespect towards his former manager, Graeme Souness.

“Graeme Souness is one of the greatest midfielders ever to play football,” Fowler wrote.

“[…] I was disappointed to hear the Manchester United midfielder slap down my former Liverpool boss by saying he doesn’t even know who the outspoken Scottish guy in the studio is. If he doesn’t then perhaps he should do a bit of background.

“[…] And if Paul fancies seeing the complete midfield performance ­during the lockdown then he might take a look on YouTube at how Graeme captained Liverpool in the 1984 European Cup final against Roma in the Italian club’s very own Olympic Stadium.”

Fowler’s outburst is sure to fan the flames on a war of words that is threatening to get out of hand.

In Souness’ role as a Sky Sports pundit, he’s often outspoken, and as a former midfielder himself can quickly identify if he believes a player isn’t pulling his weight or not.

A previous slight at Pogba by the Scot on Sky’s The Football Show and reported by talkSPORT, led to the Frenchman suggesting that he had no idea who Souness was in an interview with the UTD podcast, also cited by talkSPORT.

There was little need for Fowler to weigh in on the argument, whatever his intentions, but the fact that he has will surely see more soundbites forthcoming and headlines written over the course of the coming days.