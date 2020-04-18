Cristiano Ronaldo is seemingly relishing spending more time at home with his children as he has posted another adorable clip on social media.

Earlier this week, the Portuguese superstar was seen using his kids as weights as he worked out as they all chuckled away and enjoyed spending time with each other.

Now, as seen in the video below, he has been busy teaching his son his infamous ‘SIUUU’ celebration and has left himself in stitches while his youngster finds the whole thing hilarious too.

It’s a different side to Ronaldo that we’re not generally used to seeing but as the coronavirus lockdown continues, he is sharing more of the family side of his life as we all await the possible return of football next month.

The 35-year-old has been in fine form again so far this season with 25 goals and four assists in 32 appearances as he continues to lead the charge for Juventus in their bid to land more major trophies.