Most January transfers tend to be panic signings and generally don’t work out, but it can give some chances for average players to impress.

If we look at the examples of Pablo Mari at Arsenal, Martin Braithwaite at Barcelona and Odion Ighalo at Man United – those players would generally never be near those clubs, but events conspired to give them a huge break.

They must be cursing their luck after the current shutdown has taken that opportunity away from them, so it’s understandable they might want more time to prove themselves.

According to a report from Sky Sports, that’s the case with Pablo Mari after he admitted he’s hoping to secure a permanent move to Arsenal when his loan finishes this Summer.

He said: “We played well. I have a lot of things to learn but I think my football can be really good with the Arsenal.”

“I hope the club and I can go at the end (of the season) with good things to do the permanent transfer. We will see what happens because at the moment with the virus it is difficult.”

Mari was a surprise signing after he mainly bounced around Spain’s second tier before earning a move to Flamengo, but it’s clear he hopes to stay in England for a bit longer.

It’s not clear how much he might cost or what Arsenal’s stance is on the matter for now, but it’s clear the player is willing to commit himself to the club.