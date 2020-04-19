With Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang out of contract at Arsenal next year, the Gunners appear to be making moves to cover for his potential absence.

According to the Daily Mirror, Valencia striker, Rodrigo Moreno has been targeted by the north London outfit, and they’ve contacted Los Che to enquire about the player.

He won’t come cheap, however, as his current deal with Los Che includes an astronomical £110m buyout clause.

That said, no one really knows at this stage just how badly football clubs are going to be affected by the coronavirus pandemic, and it’s entirely possible that such a valuation will fall dramatically.

The Daily Mirror report that Valencia chairman, Peter Lim, is willing to do business, and it isn’t difficult to understand why.

Rodrigo has just two goals for Valencia so far this season per Transfermarkt, and at 29 years of age, he’s fast approaching the back end of his career.

Should Arsenal follow up any initial interest, it’s clear that the Spaniard will have to up his output considerably if he wants to be considered a success at the Emirates Stadium.