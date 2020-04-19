Arsenal are set to begin talks with Valencia for the signing of £50m rated Rodrigo Moreno, according to a report in the Metro.

According to the report, the Gunners are in for an attacking player with continuing speculation surrounding the future of current Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

It has now emerged that the London club are now looking at signing Moreno from Valencia and are in talks with the Spanish club for a potential transfer.

The report states that Valencia are willing to sell Moreno, but for a hefty price of £50m plus add ons.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has instructed the Gunners hierarchy to sign another attacker this summer and the Valencia forward has emerged as a target.

The 29-year-old Moreno has been in fine form for Valencia this season scoring five goals and racking up eleven assists for the Spanish outfit.

According to the report, Moreno has a release clause of £106m as per his current contract but the forward could be available for half that amount should the transfer to Arsenal materialise.