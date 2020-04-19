Arsenal transfer news: Gunners make contact with £13m Reims defender, Lacazette swap deal

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is looking to bolster his squad this summer with the Gunners linked to a host of players ahead of the transfer window.

According to a report in the Sun, the Gunners have ‘made contact’ with French outfit Reims for the potential transfer of 22-year-old defender Axel Disasi.

Disasi has starred for Reims this season and has been monitored by Arsenal scouts for the entirety of the season.

The French defender is on the last year of his contract at Reims and the club reportedly value the player at £13m.

According to the report, Arsenal have now formally contacted Reims regarding the transfer of Disasi after a failed bid in the January transfer window.

Elsewhere, the Sun report that the Emirates outfit are lining up a bid for Ateltico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey.

However, the player still has three years remaining on his contract at Atletico and is valued at £50m according to the Sun, so the Gunners are planning a swap deal that includes 28-year-old striker Alexandre Lacazette.

Atletico are reportedly in for a striker this summer and have been interested in Lacazette after having failed to land Edinson Cavani.

Arsenal are keen to sign a defensive midfielder this summer and Partey tops their shopping list. However, whether Atletico agree to the intended exchange deal remains to be seen.