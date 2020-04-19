Blow for Barcelona in Neymar chase as PSG offer €38m a year for him to stay

It might be clear that Neymar isn’t happy in France and would like to return to Barcelona, but if there’s one team in the world who can’t be forced into selling someone then it’s probably PSG.

They have an incredible financial backing and it could be embarrassing for them to let their star man go, so it would probably take a huge offer to convince them to sell.

If anything, they look like they are trying to tie Neymar down for the rest of his best years, and a report from Sport has looked at the latest.

They indicate that PSG are prepared to offer him a new contract until at least 2025, and that would see the Brazilian earn €38m per season.

It will be interesting to see what happens with his future, and it’s likely the future of Kylian Mbappe will play a huge part in Neymar’s decision.

There’s always been a feeling that Neymar just wants to be seen as the main man, he was in Messi’s shadow during his spell in Spain and the move to Paris should’ve allowed him to do that.

Unfortunately for him, Mbappe has turned out to be the major star in France, so it leaves Neymar looking to move yet again.

He does seem like an ideal candidate to eventually succeed Messi at the Nou Camp, but this new contract would effectively end any hopes of that happening.