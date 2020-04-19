It was a huge surprise when Olivier Giroud stayed at Chelsea despite so much speculation in the January transfer window, but everyone knows he must be on his way this Summer.

That certainly seems to be the case, after Football Italia reported on the latest with his situation.

They claim that although Lazio have been showing an interest, he’s actually made up his mind and agreed personal terms with Inter Milan.

As his Chelsea contract is up this Summer, he’s allowed to negotiate with European sides and that means Inter will get him on a free transfer too.

It’s claimed that Chelsea did try to extend his deal, but it seems unlikely he would ever accept. He’s clearly a back up to Tammy Abraham and it makes sense to go somewhere that he’ll play more often, especially at the age of 33.

The report goes on to say that his Inter deal will last for two years but will also feature the option of a third, so that must also have come into this thinking.

Hopefully he will get to play more often and goes on to secure his place at the next Euro’s with France.