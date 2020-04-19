Chelsea could become the first Premier League club to agree to pay cuts due to the coronavirus after their players collectively agreed for a reduction in their salaries via a WhatsApp group chat with club captain Cezar Azpilicueta leading talks, according to a report in the Metro.

According to the report, Chelsea’s players have agreed to take a 10 per cent reduction in their salaries which amounts to £10m over the coming months.

The talks between the club’s executives and the players were held on WhatsApp group chat with club captain Cezar Azpilicueta liaising between the players and the club’s hierarchy to decide the pay cut, which the players have unanimously agreed to.

The wage reduction will commence next month and will run until the start of the new season which is expected to kick off in September.

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard is also taking a significant pay cut with the report stating that the Blues boss agreeing to take a 25 per cent reduction in his salary of £5m-a-year which in total amounts to £1.25m.

In doing so Chelsea could become the first club to agree to pay cuts for their players in the Premier League with the report stating that London rivals Arsenal are also in talks of a 12.5 per cent wage reduction for their players.

It remains to be seen if other Premier League clubs follow Chelsea’s example and agree to pay cuts for their players during this crisis.