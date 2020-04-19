Chelsea manager Frank Lampard is reportedly ramping up the pressure on his club to try and do a deal for Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic.

According to Don Balon, the Blues boss is eager for his club to offer around €50million for the struggling Serbia international, who could be a useful option up front for his side despite a difficult first season at the Bernabeu.

The report states Chelsea have already started talks over landing Jovic, but it is also suggested that Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane is not too keen on letting him go and wants to give him more of a chance to prove himself.

The 22-year-old looked hugely impressive at Eintracht Frankfurt last season, leading to his big move to the Spanish capital, and he could still have a very bright future in the game.

There is more than enough time for Jovic to turn his Madrid career around, but it’s also unsurprising that Chelsea seem to be keen to take advantage of his current situation.

The player may well feel he’d get more opportunities at Stamford Bridge, with Lampard short of options up front this season, leading to an over-reliance on young striker Tammy Abraham.

If CFC are to close the gap between themselves and the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City, they will surely need to invest in more quality in attack as soon as possible.