Chelsea transfer news: Lampard eyeing £20m Freiburg striker and Leipzig’s Werner boost

Chelsea are likely to be busy in the transfer window this summer, with the Blues linked to a host of star names across Europe.

Frank Lampard is certainly looking to strengthen his squad in key areas ahead of next season as the club look to add to their summer business following the signing of Hakim Ziyech from Ajax.

The Express report that Chelsea are ready to open talks with SC Freiburg for the transfer of striker Luca Waldschmidt.

According to the report, the Stamford Bridge outfit are in the market for a striker to replace the misfiring Michy Batshuayi who could be offloaded this summer and Chelsea boss Lampard is looking for a striker as back up to Tammy Abraham with 33-year-old Olivier Giroud also on the last few months of his contract, though there is talk of the club offering the Frenchman an extension.

It has now emerged that Freiburg’s Waldschmidt is a target for Frank Lampard with the Blues boss impressed by the German striker’s progress after he netted seven goals in the Euro U21 Championships held in Italy last year.

The 23-year-old Waldschmidt is valued by Freiburg at £20m and Lampard reportedly wants to bring the versatile German attacker to Stamford Bridge.

Elsewhere, the Blues have been handed a boost in their pursuit of RB Leipzig’s Timo Werner with the German club already lining up a replacement for the seemingly Premier League-bound star.

According to a report in Football London, Leipzig are on the verge of announcing a deal for £33m Milot Rashica from Werder Bremen as Werner’s replacement.

However, the Stamford Bridge outfit face stiff competition from Liverpool in the race for Werner who has a £51m release clause and it looks like a two-way battle between both clubs for the German ace’s signature.