Chelsea and Arsenal reportedly look to have been given a boost in their rumoured transfer pursuit of Barcelona misfit Philippe Coutinho.

The Brazil international has majorly flopped in his time at the Nou Camp, despite previously looking a world class performer during his time in the Premier League with Liverpool.

According to Goal, Barcelona are now actively looking to offload Coutinho and hope to find an English club ready to pay up for him, while the piece also notes that his agent has previously suggested the player would be eager to play in the Premier League again.

The 27-year-old has previously been linked with both Chelsea and Arsenal, with a report from the Sun suggesting he is currently being offered around for a fee of £75million.

Coutinho would no doubt fill some important gaps in the squads at both Chelsea and Arsenal, with the Blues still yet to replace Eden Hazard due to being under a transfer ban when he left for Real Madrid last summer.

Arsenal, meanwhile, surely need a long-term replacement for the out-of-form Mesut Ozil, while Coutinho could arguably also help the team cope with the slow start made by Nicolas Pepe in north London.

Luckily, it does seem like the Premier League could be Coutinho’s next destination if Goal’s report is anything to go by, so these two London giants will no doubt be hoping they can take advantage.