It must be tough being an Arsenal fan, as the club always seems to get its self into horrible contract situations.

It’s common to see players on long deals with a big wage who get nowhere near the team, while every season seems to feature a star player who’s contract is starting to run down.

Pierre Emerick Aubameyang is the latest to find himself in that situation, and The Mirror have reported on the latest.

They confirm that his contract runs out at the end of next season, while they also look at some comments from Sky Sports pundit Charlie Nicholas.

He’s given his thoughts on what the club should do:

“I would say to him (Aubameyang): ‘Is it money, is the salary you’re looking for? Is that what we’ve got to do to keep you?”

“Because if he says yes, then Arsenal should do the deal, and that means come when the season ends or when we’re available to do transfers, then one or two sales will more than justify what his financial package may be.”

It will be interesting to see what happens, as losing him on a free transfer would be a nightmare situation. Ordinarily they might still manage to cash in and get a reasonable fee, but it’s also possible that the transfer market could collapse this Summer.

Arsenal always seem to be up against it in the transfer market, but the Aubameyang situation could be worse than usual.