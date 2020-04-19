Former Arsenal star Jack Wilshere has stated that his West Ham teammate Declan Rice is the best young player in the Premier League and has backed the young midfielder to ‘go all the way’ in his career, according to a report in the Metro.

Interest in Rice is high across the Premier League with rumours emerging that Chelsea and both Manchester clubs are interested in signing the young Hammers midfielder.

The player has himself stated that he would like to return to Stamford Bridge to play alongside his former teammate Mason Mount again.

However, at the moment Rice remains a West Ham player and his teammate Jack Wilshere has tipped the midfielder for success.

In an Instagram live Q&A session, when Wilshere was asked who his favourite young player in the Premier League was, the midfielder said:

“You know what, there’s so many good young players.

“But the one that I get to see every day and I get to play with him, Dec. Declan Rice.

“He can go all the way, he’s unbelievable. Left foot, right foot and he’s a great lad.

“Love you, Dec!”

Elsewhere, Arsenal have also been urged to sign Rice, with former Gunners player Paul Merson stating that the London club are ‘crying out for a holding midfielder’ and that he doesn’t know why Arsenal are not looking at signing the West Ham midfielder, as mentioned in the Metro.

With the summer transfer window quickly approaching, Rice could secure a move away from West Ham with several clubs vying to sign the 21-year-old midfielder and it remains to be seen where his future lies.