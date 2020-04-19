It’s really difficult to figure out what’s going to happen with the transfer market over the next few years, but it does sound like fees of £100m+ could be a thing of the past.

It’s also likely that we will see a giant increase in swap deals, but if clubs don’t have money to spend then the movement of players will need to slow down.

You have to think that some clubs will still look to push things as far as they can, and Real Madrid are a team who cannot function without the promise of another big name arriving every window.

We’ve seen recently that politicians know very little about football (or running a country in many cases) but this report from AS will be particularly interesting for the Real fans.

They quote French MEP Daniel Cohn-Bendit in saying that PSG star Kylian Mbappe will only be worth €40m after this is over, and the crisis might actually manage to drive irresponsibility out of professional sport.

The report goes on to claim that Real Madrid are desperately planning a move for the PSG star, and are actually happy they didn’t agree to pay a ridiculous amount before this disaster happened.

It’s also a move that would make a lot of sense for the club, Barcelona are in decline and Lionel Messi doesn’t have too long left at the top level.

The Catalans need to rebuild and that could be difficult in the current environment, so it’s easy to see Real Madrid going on to dominate for years if they plan this correctly.