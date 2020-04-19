Liverpool fans will no doubt be focused on the return of the Premier League as their title hopes hang in the balance amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Still, while football is on hold due to this global health crisis, it perhaps means the club are making progress in some of their transfer plans for whenever the summer window opens.

One name that keeps popping up is Timo Werner, with the RB Leipzig striker enjoying a tremendous season in the Bundesliga and looking a player destined for a big career at an elite club.

Liverpool have been the strongest linked with Werner for some time now, and it looks as though he could be edging closer to a move to Anfield as he supposedly takes English lessons to prepare for life in the Premier League.

The Germany international seems to be the main man likely to come in at Liverpool any time soon, but there could be someone heading out.

According to latest reports, LFC have cut the asking price of Swiss winger Xherdan Shaqiri as clubs queue up for his signature.

The 28-year-old is being linked with the likes of Roma and Sevilla, and it makes sense that the Reds are planning to get rid of him after a lack of impact in his two seasons on Merseyside.

While Shaqiri is undoubtedly a talent, he’s not done enough to get into Jurgen Klopp’s XI on a regular basis and it makes sense that the club now view it as a good idea to cash in on him while they can.