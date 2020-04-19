Liverpool are reportedly ready to significantly cut their asking price for Xherdan Shaqiri as a long list of clubs queue up for a potential transfer.

The Switzerland international has struggled to make himself more than a squad player during his time at Anfield so far, despite showing some promise in his first season at the club last year.

However, Shaqiri has played even less this term and Football Insider now suggest he’s planning to move on at the end of the season in order to get more of a key role somewhere else.

Football Insider list a number of top European clubs as suitors for Shaqiri, with the likes of Sevilla, Roma and CSKA Moscow said to be among those very interested in his services.

It also seems Liverpool are prepared to make it easy for the 28-year-old to leave as they lower their asking price for him, though Football Insider don’t specify what kind of fee the Reds would be looking for now.

It will be interesting to see what Shaqiri can do next in what has been a mixed career for the former Bayern Munich man.

Having started out as a real wonderkid at FC Basel, it’s fair to say Shaqiri has not really fulfilled his potential, despite winning some big trophies during his time at Bayern and Liverpool.

Shaqiri played regularly and looked a class act during his time at Stoke City, but it could be that a smaller club like that is the best he can hope for in terms of getting on the pitch and making an impact on a regular basis.