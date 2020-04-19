Liverpool are being tipped as the next destination for RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner despite apparent interest from Barcelona.

This is according to Bleacher Report, who claim the Germany international is having English lessons ahead of an expected move to Anfield.

Werner would be a fine signing for Liverpool, and Reds fans will hope they can see off competition from Barcelona for his signature, with Bleacher Report also mentioning the Catalan giants as suitors for the 24-year-old.

Werner has shone in the Bundesliga and now looks one of the finest forwards in Europe, with Liverpool undoubtedly likely to be a tempting destination for a player of his calibre.

Jurgen Klopp has worked wonders with LFC and Werner couldn’t really pick a better club if he wants to win major honours in the near future.

That said, it’s hard to turn down a glamorous name like Barcelona, even if they aren’t exactly the force they once were.

Liverpool fans will just have to hope that Bleacher Report’s claim that he’s learning English is an accurate one as it surely points towards him preparing for a move to the Premier League.