Harry Kane would reportedly favour a transfer to Manchester United over Real Madrid if he leaves his current club Tottenham.

The England international’s future has been the subject of much speculation recently, with Europe’s elite bound to be keen to snap up this world class talent if he becomes available.

It has been suggested by the Daily Mail that Tottenham could now be ready to let the Man Utd transfer target go for around £200million, and one imagines there are few clubs other than Real Madrid or the Red Devils who could afford that.

It remains to be seen if either club will make a concrete move for Kane, but if it were to come down to a choice between the Bernabeu or Old Trafford, the 26-year-old would apparently choose the latter, according to Bleacher Report.

This will be music to the ears of United fans, with the club in need of a top class signing up front after a difficult few seasons.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer currently looks overly reliant on Marcus Rashford, with MUFC failing to replace Romelu Lukaku after his departure last summer.

Odion Ighalo has done well since joining on loan but is surely not a long-term option, with Kane possibly a major upgrade on any of these players.

Real Madrid would also no doubt love a goal-scoring talent like that in their ranks as they continue to struggle in the post-Cristiano Ronaldo era.