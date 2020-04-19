Manchester United, take note: Wayne Rooney explains how he’d build his team around Harry Kane

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer may want to take note as Wayne Rooney provides some insight into how he’d build a team around Tottenham striker Harry Kane.

Although Rooney was not addressing transfer rumours involving Kane, the Red Devils legend did discuss his playing style and strengths in his column in the Times.

This follows a recent report from the Mail linking Kane with Man Utd as it’s suggested Spurs could cash in on their star player for around £200million.

It remains to be seen if the England international does make his way to Old Trafford, but Rooney has spoken about how, if he were a manager, he would build his team around the 26-year-old.

Kane has been a lethal goal-scorer for club and country in recent years, and certainly looks like the kind of talent United need in their attack.

Rooney has written about how he’d use the player, so it will be interesting to see if Solskjaer takes this approach if MUFC do end up signing him.

He said: “In the last two seasons we’ve seen him (Kane) drop deeper more and play balls in behind and he’s very good at it, as we saw when England beat Spain in Seville.

“But if I were managing Harry, I’d be telling him to stay high as that No 9. His biggest strength is finishing and he strikes the ball so well that from 20 yards or closer he should be looking to hit it whenever possible.

“Harry is a classic No 9, the closest I’ve seen to Ruud (Van Nistelrooy). If I were building a team, he’s the one I’d start with. Harry Kane: there’s my No 9. Then I’d build the rest around him.”