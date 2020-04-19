The latest Man Utd transfer rumours doing the rounds today provides some key updates on Jude Bellingham, Arturo Vidal, and, of course, Jadon Sancho.

First up, the Red Devils continue to be strongly linked with £30million-rated Birmingham City wonderkid Bellingham, despite competition from some of Europe’s giants.

What could swing things in United’s favour, however, is that Sky Sports claim the 16-year-old will not be loaned out if he moves to Old Trafford, but would go straight into Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s first-team.

Bellingham may well feel he’d be better off following Sancho’s example and moving to somewhere like Borussia Dortmund for more playing time, but it seems Man Utd are really eager to get him involved straight away, and to be fair, Solskjaer’s recent record with trusting youth would back that up.

Elsewhere, MUFC have also been linked with a more experience name in the form of Barcelona midfielder Arturo Vidal.

Still, it seems they face Premier League competition for the Chile international, who could also be snapped up by Newcastle.

It seems likely Vidal will be leaving Barca in the near future after falling down their pecking order, and it would be great to see him finally play in England after years of links with some of our top clubs.

Finally, the latest Jadon Sancho transfer update could be a bit of a worry for United as it seems Dortmund are ready to give him a big pay rise in order to stop him leaving for Manchester.

Bild report that BVB will cough up huge sums in order to keep Sancho, so it will be interesting to see if the Red Devils can compete with that.