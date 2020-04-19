Both Manchester United and Arsenal are interested in signing Barcelona star winger Ousmane Dembele, according to a report in the Mirror.

Dembele was tipped to excel for Barcelona following a £96.8m from Borussia Dortmund in 2017. However, a series of injuries have hampered the winger’s progress at the Nou Camp and have seen him spend a significant amount of time on the sidelines and it now looks as though the club are willing to offload the Frenchman.

According to the report, Barcelona could be willing to sell Dembele for a fee as low as £43m and this has interested both Arsenal and United.

However, both clubs are likely to evaluate his injury woes before making a bid for the attacker. But nevertheless, signing a player of Dembele’s quality for a knockdown price could prove to be an attractive proposition for the Premier League heavyweights.

Both Mikel Arteta and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer are keen on bolstering their attack this summer and could lock horns in the race to sign Dembele from Barcelona as the Catalan club are reportedly looking to bring in Inter Milan’s Lautaro Martinez or make a sensational swoop that sees Neymar return to the Nou Camp.