Quiz: Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo – whose record is it?

At a time when we’re all missing football and will be generally quite bit worried about the state of the world, it’s worth remembering how lucky we are in so many ways.

If you’re a football lover, there’s no doubt one of the things you’ll appreciate is that those of us following the game for the last decade or more have been extremely fortunate to enjoy both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo at the peak of their powers.

Both could make strong claims for being the greatest player of all time, with some fans firmly in the Messi camp, while others will insist Ronaldo is the real G.O.A.T.

There’s really not a lot between them, as their incredible records in a number of competitions at the highest level show.

We’ve put a few of them together here in a quiz – take on our challenge below as we post one remarkable stat after another and see if you can remember if it’s a record belonging to Messi or Ronaldo…

Messi vs Ronaldo - whose record is it?

Most league goals in history across Europe's top 5 leagues
Fastest player to score 350 goals for a single club in Europe's top 5 leagues
Most consecutive UEFA Champions League matches scored in: 11 matches
Only player to finish Champions League top scorer in 6 consecutive seasons
Youngest player to finish as UEFA Champions League top scorer
Only player to score in 23 different cities in the European Cup
Only player to score in all group stage matches in a single Champions League season
Most hat-tricks in La Liga
Only player in La Liga history to score 2+ hat-tricks in 8 consecutive seasons
The first player to score against every team in La Liga in a single season
Only player to score and assist in 6 different club competitions in a calendar year
Only player in history to have scored 60 or more goals in a calendar year four times
Only player to score more than 50 goals in six consecutive seasons
Youngest player to win 5 Ballon d'Or awards
Most FIFA Club World Cup Golden Balls: 2
