Quiz: Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo – whose record is it?

At a time when we’re all missing football and will be generally quite bit worried about the state of the world, it’s worth remembering how lucky we are in so many ways.

If you’re a football lover, there’s no doubt one of the things you’ll appreciate is that those of us following the game for the last decade or more have been extremely fortunate to enjoy both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo at the peak of their powers.

Both could make strong claims for being the greatest player of all time, with some fans firmly in the Messi camp, while others will insist Ronaldo is the real G.O.A.T.

There’s really not a lot between them, as their incredible records in a number of competitions at the highest level show.

We’ve put a few of them together here in a quiz – take on our challenge below as we post one remarkable stat after another and see if you can remember if it’s a record belonging to Messi or Ronaldo…