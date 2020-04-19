Real Madrid hope to raise €121m be selling these six senior players

We keep hearing that virtually every team is planning a Summer clear out so they can raise some money to spend on transfers, but it’s not clear who has the money to buy these players in the first place.

Nevertheless, AS have reported on Real Madrid’s latest plan to raise funds, and up to six senior players could be sold.

They go on to say that they are looking to bring in around €121m, and Gareth Bale and James Rodriguez are the two headline names on the list.

The other four are rotation options who tend to hang around on the periphery of the squad, so it’s not a surprise to see Lucas Vasquez, Nacho, Alvaro Odriozola and Mariano Diaz being linked with an exit.

It’s also worth pointing out that these moves would save around €75m from the wage bill alongside bringing in the €121m in fees, so it would be some great business if they could pull it off.

You have to think this kind of plan could also be implemented across the majority of clubs this Summer. Star players are unlikely to take big pay cuts once play starts again, so the squad players will need to take the fall.

It means teams will run with smaller squads and hope for luck with injuries and the younger players being able to step up. It could result in a lot of youngsters getting a chance, but it also sounds like teams could be one or two bad injuries away from becoming average.

All in all, it could even make football much more competitive and exciting.