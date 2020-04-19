The whole purpose of scouting and an effective recruitment department is to identify which players could go on to be great, but also sign them when they are cheap and before they become well known.

It takes no talent to wait for someone to become a global star and then throw crazy amounts of money at them, and it’s clear that some clubs are better than others.

Real Madrid have made an effort to sign younger players in recent years and that may save them money in the long term, but Luis Figo has taken a major shot at them for their strategy.

As reported by The Evening Standard, Figo thinks Real should’ve moved to sign Erling Haaland before he went to Dortmund.

Speaking to Movistar he said: “He has scored a lot of goals and he looks set for big things. But Real Madrid should have signed him before he went to Dortmund. That’s scouting!”

The report goes on to say that Dortmund only had to pay around €20m so sign him from Salzburg, but he would now cost around €75m if Real Madrid tried to sign him from Dortmund.

It’s something that’s easy to say in hindsight, but the current financial climate could limit what Real can do in the transfer market this Summer, and that could mean missing out on Haaland.