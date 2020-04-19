We all know that Real Madrid love to make an exciting signing every Summer anyway, but their forward line does need some attention.

Karim Benzema has been under appreciated for years but he’s getting older and the goals have dried up, while Gareth Bale and Eden Hazard haven’t proven they can be reliable in recent months

It makes sense that they would look to sign a new focal point for their strike force, but it sounds like the current financial climate could hinder them:

#RealMadrid ? ? La crisis económica hace poco factible el pago de los 230M de cláusula de Kane https://t.co/CfaHjoBfl3 — Diario SPORT (@sport) April 19, 2020

The report suggests that Real Madrid were interested in Harry Kane, but his release clause of €230m is just too much to pay just now.

They do go on to say that they might consider making a big signing in the future, but they would rather pass on Kane just now and make a big run at Kylian Mbappe instead.

It’s hard to see Spurs happily letting Kane go, but it also looks like he might need to leave if he wants to win some trophies.

Spurs don’t have a lot of money, the squad needs overhauled and it’s been a long time since Jose Mourinho proved he could build a winning side, so you could understand why Kane would push for a transfer.

He’s in danger of ending his career with some great individual stats but no trophies, and that would be a shame.