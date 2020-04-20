One former Arsenal legend has warned a current star about a potential lack of opportunities should he move to Manchester United, with things looking like they may change at the Emirates Stadium.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s contract with the Gunners runs out in 2021, and as Charlie Nicholas notes in the Sporting Life, his current employers could well allow him to leave in the summer, to avoid a repeat of the Aaron Ramsey fiasco when the midfielder left for Juventus on a free transfer.

However, the Gabonese might do well to pay more attention to any offers that are forthcoming from Arsenal, where he is unquestionably a first choice striker, something that might not be the case with the Old Trafford outfit.

“If he is thinking about leaving, are Manchester United going to give you more opportunities as it stands? I do not think so,” Nicholas noted.

“Would he get into Liverpool’s side? No. Manchester City could be an option so that he could replace Sergio Aguero, but the only alternatives are two giants of Spain, but I do not think he is that type.”

More Stories / Latest News Manchester City agree defender transfer as player speaks out on Etihad Stadium move ‘That’s the bit that I struggled with’ – Man United star admits to difficulties playing as a striker England legend names the three signings Man United need to get back to the top

With Arsenal sat a cavernous 42 points behind Premier League leaders, Liverpool, before the season was suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic, the notion that Aubameyang could be looking to move could be said to be entirely understandable.

The player will be 31 years of age in the summer, and arguably doesn’t have many seasons left in the game in which to win trophies. That’s something that Arsenal look a million miles away from doing at this point, but a move away won’t necessarily benefit him in terms of playing time.