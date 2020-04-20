Arsenal transfer news: Loanee drops big hint, key updates on €100m duo

Arsenal loanee Pablo Mari has insisted that he wants to stay at the club for the foreseeable future while there is a potential blow in the pursuit of Thomas Partey.

The Gunners remain off the pace in the battle for a top-four finish in the Premier League although they’ll still hold hope of securing the FA Cup when the current campaign resumes.

For Mikel Arteta though, he’ll surely be desperate to bring in reinforcements this summer to stamp his mark on the squad, and one man who could stick around on a permanent basis is loanee Mari.

As reported by the Metro, the 26-year-old has insisted that he wants some stability in his career and is eager to stay at Arsenal for “many more years”.

Time will tell if Arsenal feel the same way as while his loan spell runs until the end of the season, the Gunners have an option to turn it into a permanent switch. To date, the Spaniard has made just two appearances for the senior side.

In turn, Arteta may have a crucial decision to make as if Mari hasn’t done enough to prove himself, a replacement to fill the void may be needed this summer.

Meanwhile, the Guardian have suggested that Arsenal could be dealt a transfer blow as Atletico Madrid are looking to fend off interest in midfield ace Partey by offering him a new contract.

Not only will it run until 2025 and double his current £65,000-a-week salary, but it’s suggested that his release clause could rise from €50m to over €100m.

With that in mind, it would be a huge blow for Arsenal if he did put pen to paper on a new contract, as that would effectively end any chance of him moving to the Emirates.

Elsewhere, AS report that Real Betis want at least €50m to green light an exit for Nabil Fekir, with Arsenal specifically noted as an interested party.

Given his creative class which has resulted in seven goals and six assists in 23 outings this season, the Frenchman could be a useful reinforcement for Arteta this summer, but it’s suggested that none of the interested sides are prepared to splash out such a fee.