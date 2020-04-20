According to Spanish publication AS, Real Betis have set a price-tag of €50m on playmaker Nabil Fekir, who has attracted the interest of Arsenal and AC Milan who are eyeing a move for the ace this summer.

It’s added that Betis will have to command such a figure as Fekir’s former club, Lyon are entitled to 20% of the attacking midfielder’s next sale.

The star himself is also primed to pocket at least 10% of his next transfer fee. With Betis signing the ace for a reported €20m, it’s not surprising to see that they demand a figure of €50m (£43.6m).

AS also add that the 26-year-old is Betis’ highest-paid player which is understandable given his exploits in France which ultimately led to a move to La Liga.

More Stories / Latest News Liverpool transfer news: Double boost for £70m duo, exit touted for bit-part ace Boost for Man United as defensive target prefers move to England over Euro giants Concern for Real Madrid as Euro rivals want Zidane as coach next season

Fekir has enjoyed an impressive debut season in Spain, the France international has bagged seven goals and contributed six assists in 22 La Liga outings this term.

Fekir could be a fine option to bolster Mikel Arteta’s side in attacking midfield, the ace is strongest when used in a No.10 role but has also spent plenty of time playing on either wing during his career.

The Daily Star reported earlier this month that the Gunners have identified Fekir as a replacement for loanee Dani Ceballos, who could return to Real Madrid this summer.

At 26 years old, Fekir has the perfect blend of experience and world-class potential that could be ideal for Arsenal.

The north London outfit also look to be in need of another playmaker in the near future, with Mesut Ozil 31 years old and proving to be ineffective over the last two years.