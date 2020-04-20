Amid ongoing speculation linking Lautaro Martinez to Barcelona, it’s reported that Inter would be keen on two players in particular in a swap deal.

The 22-year-old has impressed this season, scoring 16 goals and providing four assists in 31 appearances for the Italian giants.

Coupled with nine goals in 17 caps for Argentina, it looks as though he has a big future ahead of him and that has led to speculation over his future.

As noted by Calciomercato, via the paper edition of La Gazzetta dello Sport, it’s now suggested that there are two players Inter would be keen on having included in a swap deal, with Carles Alena and Nelson Semedo specifically named.

It’s unclear if that means both or one of, but should Barcelona be willing to allow them to leave, that could be a major boost in edging them closer to reaching an agreement with Inter to sign Martinez.

FourFourTwo note that the Argentine international has a €111m release clause in his current contract, and so if Inter are to demand that fee be met, it remains to be seen how much cash would need to be included with either Alena or Semedo, or both, to get the green light from Inter.

With Luis Suarez not getting any younger and Ousmane Dembele’s injury woes continuing this season, Barcelona could arguably do with attacking reinforcements, especially ones who provide long-term solutions.

Martinez ticks those boxes, but time will tell if the reigning La Liga champions are willing to put the two players said to be of interest to their European rivals on the table to be included in a swap deal to land their top target.