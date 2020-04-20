According to the Sun via Spanish outlet Sport, Samuel Umtiti is determined to stay at Barcelona, dealing a transfer blow to Manchester United and Arsenal.

The Sun claim that the centre-back is ‘high’ on both Premier League giants’ ‘wishlist’, however Sport report that the Frenchman isn’t prepared to leave as he’s settled in Catalonia.

It’s added that Barcelona are still open to offers for the 26-year-old, with the La Liga champions hoping to raise funds to boost their transfer budget for the next window.

World Cup winner Umtiti had established himself as one of the best defenders in the world before facing struggles with injuries over the last two seasons.

The former Lyon star has managed to get some valuable minutes under his belt since Quique Setien took over Barcelona, could this lead to Umtiti becoming a key player for the side once again?

More Stories / Latest News Exclusive: “He only wanted to come here” – Van Dijk’s special relationship with Liverpool fans explained Premier League club losing £9million a week due to coronavirus crisis Odion Ighalo names the Manchester United star set to “take the Premier League by storm”

The Sun add that the Frenchman is contracted until 2023 and that Umtiti is even ‘hopeful’ of securing a new deal with the Camp Nou outfit.

Arsenal’s hopes of returning to their former glory are still perhaps being hindered by the side’s lacklustre defence, Mikel Arteta really need to bolster his team with the addition of a commanding centre-back.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side haven’t really fared any better than the Gunners in central defence in recent years.

The Red Devils boast a plethora of options like Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof, Eric Bailly, Axel Tuanzebe and Phil Jones but the club still look shaky at times.

The likes of Lindelof and Bailly have so far proved that they can’t be trusted as consistent partners to Maguire, the Swede’s form has been mixed during his time at Old Trafford and Bailly has battled with injuries.