Cesc Fabregas names the current Arsenal player that he wishes to play alongside

Former Arsenal star Cesc Fabregas has revealed as part of a Twitter Q&A this afternoon that the current Gunners player that he’d like to play alongside is Gabriel Martinelli.

Fabregas established himself as a Premier League great during 8 years with the Gunners before returning to Barcelona – it’s still hard to believe that Arsene Wenger somehow managed to prise the playmaker from Catalonia in the first place.

The creative midfielder soured his relationship with Gooners by joining their rivals Chelsea after three years with Barcelona. Nonetheless the Spaniard is one of the best to ever sport an Arsenal shirt.

Fabregas named Martinelli as the player that he wishes that he could play with.

Martinelli has been a revelation since joining the north London outfit from Brazilian side Ituano last summer.

The lightning-fast forward has bagged 10 goals and contributed four assists during his debut season with the Gunners.

The 18-year-old has firmly established himself as an important member of the squad and also one of Europe’s brightest attacking talents.

There’s no doubt that Fabregas’ eye for a pass paired with Martinelli’s electric pace would be a deadly combination.