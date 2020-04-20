Chelsea have reportedly intensified talks in recent times over a potential transfer swoop for Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

Expected to cost around £43.6million, the England international has emerged as one of the Blues’ top targets to replace the struggling Kepa Arrizabalaga, according to Tuttomercatoweb.

Pickford has mostly looked a fine performer for club and country in recent years, though his form for Everton did look like taking a bit of a dip this season before the campaign had to be suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It remains to be seen if the 26-year-old can get back to his best, but it seems Chelsea rate him highly and have been in negotiations to try to bring him to Stamford Bridge, according to TMW.

Pickford could well be an upgrade on Kepa, who has proven a real disappointment in his short time in west London, having lost his place to Willy Caballero for a few games this term.

The TMW report adds that Chelsea could try selling the Spain international, or even sending him out on loan as they seek to bring in a new number one.