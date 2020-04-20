Chelsea reportedly hold an interest in Napoli forward Arkadiusz Milik and will possibly try to find an agreement on a swap deal.

Following his prolific stint at Ajax, the 26-year-old has bagged 46 goals in 109 appearances for Napoli since joining them in 2016.

The Polish international has had to deal with two major knee injury setbacks during that period too, and so that makes his goalscoring tally all the more impressive.

As noted by Calciomercato, via the paper edition of Tuttosport, Chelsea are said to have added Milik to their transfer shortlist to bolster their attacking options.

While Tammy Abraham has done a great job this season in leading the line for the Blues, there is little quality depth and competition up front for Frank Lampard, while Olivier Giroud’s current contract is set to expire this summer.

In turn, that makes sense of a potential swoop for Milik, although it won’t be cheap as La Gazzetta dello Sport reported earlier this month that he is valued at €40m by Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis.

Given that was a couple of weeks ago, it just shows that speculation is rife over Milik’s future, and so it remains to be seen if he will indeed be bidding farewell to the Partenopei this summer.

It’s added in the Calciomercato report above Chelsea could look to include Jeremie Boga as part of a swap deal as he has attracted interest from Napoli during his spell with Serie A outfit Sassuolo, although that’s where any potential agreement gets complicated.

As per the Daily Mail, Chelsea have a £12.8m buy-back clause on Boga, and so they’d have to activate that, re-sign him, and then include him in a deal to get Milik, assuming all parties concerned are prepared to give that the green light.

Time will tell if the pieces fall into place as a lot must still seemingly happen before an agreement is reached, but Milik would surely be an important reinforcement for Lampard to give him another clinical option up top to address what has been a wasteful Chelsea side at times so far this season.