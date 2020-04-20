Chelsea star Tammy Abraham has recently said that he would love to play alongside Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford.

The Chelsea ace has been in fine form the Blues in his breakthrough season at Stamford Bridge scoring 15 goals in all competitions for the London outfit.

His efforts for Chelsea have seen him called up to the England national team and he has scored three goals for the Three Lions already.

After playing for England alongside Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford, Abraham has stated that the United star has impressed him a great deal.

Speaking to Copa 90, as quoted by the Metro, Abraham said: “Who impressed me when I’ve been with England? Marcus Rashford.

“The way he strikes a ball. His skills. His good feet. The way he beats players.

“He’s just a joy to watch. I’d love to [play upfront with him].”

Abraham certainly sounds like he is relishing playing alongside Rashford for the England national team, though with the COVID-19 pandemic meaning Euro 2020 has had to be pushed back a year, it might be some time before we get to see this partnership in action.

With both strikers performing so well domestically for their respective clubs, it surely means England boss Gareth Southgate is looking into the possibility of fielding both strikers in his starting eleven for England ahead of the Euros next year.

The pairing of Abraham and Rashford upfront for the Three Lions should delight every England fan and only time will tell if they manage to forge a successful partnership for the England national side.