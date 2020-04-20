The coronavirus pandemic continues to wreak havoc across the world, and despite moving to a coastal town in Portugal in the hope of staying away from the outbreak, Cristiano Ronaldo will surely be concerned by the latest developments.

According to The Sun, local government in Madeira have cordoned off Camera do Lobos after at least 12 cases of Covid-19 were reported and confirmed.

The Portuguese had moved to an area just 20km away from the town in order to shield himself and his family from the devastation that the virus is causing to many.

Per The Sun, Ronaldo had recently faced questions from regional government officials in Madeira after he was pictured training at a football stadium on the island, and news that he has also attended a family birthday party recently is sure to raise more than a few eyebrows too.

More Stories / Latest News Real Madrid hope to raise €121m be selling these six senior players English clubs face transfer restrictions if they also defer players wages Liverpool could lose up to £35m from previous transfer due to clauses going unfulfilled

There’s no suggestion at this stage that the Juventus striker or his family are in any immediate danger, but he may be well advised to stay at home from this point.