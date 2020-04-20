Concern for Real Madrid as Euro rivals want Zidane as coach next season

Real Madrid could reportedly come under pressure to keep Zinedine Zidane at the Bernabeu next season as Juventus are keen on prising him away.

After a glittering playing career with the Spanish giants, the 47-year-old has gone on to enjoy an equally successful spell as coach too.

SEE MORE: Zinedine Zidane keen on signing world-class defender for Real Madrid

The Frenchman has won a La Liga title and three Champions League trophies during his time in charge of Los Blancos among other pieces of silverware, and although they have work to do when the current campaign resumes, they remain in the hunt for major trophies again this year.

In turn, that would seemingly suggest that Real Madrid would want to keep that partnership in tact beyond this summer.

However, as reported by Calciomercato, via Le10Sport, not only is it suggested that there could be issues in Zidane’s relationship with Real Madrid president Florentino Perez, but it’s noted that Juventus have placed him at the top of their shortlist for their next coach.

Zidane of course enjoyed a stellar spell with the Turin giants prior to his move to Real Madrid as a player, and so he will have fond memories of the reigning Serie A champions.

While they remain on course to win more trophies this season, the report above suggests that they’re not entirely convinced by Maurizio Sarri as there have been slip-ups along the way, and so it remains to be seen if they can prise Zidane away from the Spanish capital.

It would of course mean a reunion with Cristiano Ronaldo after the pair enjoyed a great spell together in Madrid, while perhaps a fresh challenge in Italy will appeal to Zidane as he looks to enjoy further success as a coach.