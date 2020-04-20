Liverpool and Manchester United have been listed as among the clubs on alert for the potential transfer of Bayern Munich star David Alaba.

The Austria international, who has had a fine career playing a variety of positions at the Allianz Arena, would no doubt be a tempting signing as it looks like his future with his current club is in doubt.

As explained by Don Balon, Alaba is nearing the end of his contract with Bayern, with his current deal due to expire in 2021, meaning he’s seemingly now available for a cut-price fee of €50million.

Don Balon claim Liverpool and Man Utd could be set to enter the running for Alaba’s signature, and it seems clear he could strengthen both those teams.

Liverpool could do with more depth at both centre-back and left-back – two positions the 27-year-old can play to a high standard.

The Reds lack much in the way of depth behind Andrew Robertson on the left-hand side of their defence, while Joel Matip and Joe Gomez have both been fairly injury prone in recent times, leading to a lack of a consistent defensive partner for Virgil van Dijk.

United, meanwhile, would surely also see Alaba as an upgrade on Luke Shaw at left-back, and on their other centre-back options such as Victor Lindelof and the injury-prone Eric Bailly.

It will be interesting to see where Alaba ends up, but it would be nice to see a talent like him in the Premier League at some point in his career.