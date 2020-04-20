Chelsea legend Dennis Wise hilariously slipped in to doing a bit of a Steve McClaren in this video below.

For those of you who don’t know, McClaren had a spell managing FC Twente in Holland, even winning the 2009/10 Eredivisie title.

However, he’s more well remembered for slipping into a semi-Dutch accent during a press conference during which he spoke entirely in English!

Wise seems to do something similar here in this amusing clip below…

Nothing wrong with this pic.twitter.com/ubcd2tLOsM — Theo (@Thogden) April 19, 2020

This came as the former Chelsea captain helped coach some Indonesian youngsters as part of a special series for Copa 90.

As well as Wise’s weird voice, we’re not too sure about his advice to send opposition players flying either!