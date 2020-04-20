Manchester City could be set to sign a former target, after it was revealed that Real Madrid are willing to listen to offers for €50m-rated Eder Militao.

According to Don Balon, Pep Guardiola has managed to convince the player to move to the Premier League by offering him more money, and despite the fact the English club have a potential Champions League ban hanging over them.

Militao, 22, was targeted last summer by Guardiola, but opted to move to the Spanish capital from Brazilian side, Sao Paulo.

However, his time at the Santiago Bernabeu has been nothing short of a disaster, with Don Balon noting that only poor performances from the likes of Luka Jovic and Eden Hazard have kept Militao out of the firing line.

They also suggest that coach, Zinedine Zidane, has tired of the consistent mistakes made by a player who was to be groomed as the successor to either Sergio Ramos or Raphael Varane.

That’s left the way clear for City to make their move, which they would appear to be willing to do once the transfer window reopens.