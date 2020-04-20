Once the transfer window reopens for business, Manchester United have to be at the head of the queue to sign the top talents available, and former England captain, Alan Shearer, has named the three players who he believes will help them bring back the glory days.

“To get anywhere near where they want to be then they need three, possibly four, big signings,” Shearer wrote in his column in The Sun.

“I understand the talk of Jadon Sancho, I understand the talk of Harry Kane and I certainly understand the talk of Jack Grealish. Those three are exactly the types they need if they are to compete at the top again.”

There’s no doubting the quality of all three players, but with each arguably at the top of their game at present, they’re unlikely to come cheap.

Where Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could possibly benefit is if Aston Villa are relegated, and both Sancho and Kane make it clear their futures are elsewhere.

Even then, the outlay on the trio would surely be in the hundreds of millions, but as Shearer suggests, that is the calibre of player that the Red Devils need to be looking at in order to recapture former glories.

Kane has surely proved beyond doubt that he is the man to follow in Shearer’s footsteps at international level. An old-school centre-forward, he offers an omnipresent threat in front of goal.

Grealish appears to have matured over the last couple of years and has consistently put in match-winning performances for Aston Villa, whilst Sancho’s pace and skill out wide has been a joy to behold.

United would almost certainly take some stopping if Solskjaer can land that particular hat-trick of players.