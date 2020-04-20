Euro giants paired with interest in Chelsea defensive duo

Chelsea defensive duo Emerson Palmieri and Marcos Alonso are reportedly of interest to Inter as former Blues boss Antonio Conte is seemingly keen on a reunion.

The left-back slot has been problematic for Frank Lampard this season, with Alonso making 20 appearances across all competitions while Emerson has featured on 18 occasions.

SEE MORE: Photo: Chelsea loanee shows off incredible back tattoo complete with lion and skulls

That shows that neither have been able to solidify their place as the first-choice option in that position, while Cesar Azpilicueta has even been shifted over to that side of the backline given Reece James’ emergence this season.

With the Sun noting that Chelsea are even looking at signing Leicester City defender Ben Chilwell, it looks as though Lampard may well have plans to stamp his mark on the squad in that department moving forward.

In order to fund a potential move for one of his preferred targets and to create space in the squad to allow them to emerge as the starter, the Chelsea boss will likely hope that he can offload his current options.

Calciomercato report, via the paper edition of La Gazzetta dello Sport, that both Emerson and Alonso are on Inter’s transfer radar, as Conte is perhaps eager to secure a reunion with one of his former stars during his time at Stamford Bridge.

The Italian tactician will know what they can offer having worked with them previously, and so they could provide an immediate boost as Inter continue to compete for the Serie A title.

In turn, it remains to be seen who emerges as the priority as far as Inter are concerned, but if the pieces all fall into place, it could suit all parties concerned.

That said, Lampard will still need quality depth to ensure Chelsea can compete on multiple fronts and so perhaps both Emerson and Alonso may not be allowed to leave. Although as noted above, Azpilicueta’s versatility could allow for that to happen.