‘I think I almost cried’ – Liverpool legend on his reaction to former teammate leaving

Former Liverpool striker Robbie Fowler has recalled just how upset he was to see former teammate Steve McManaman leave the club in 1999.

The pair enjoyed a successful stint together with the Merseyside giants during the 90s, while McManaman went on to greater heights during his time at Real Madrid.

One of the top players of his time, it would have been a real blow for Liverpool to lose him, and Fowler has recalled his emotions after being told by his former teammate that he was set to leave Anfield all those years ago.

“I remember when you told me you were leaving, we were out for a quiet drink, I remember being gutted,

we were losing a great player, and I understood the reasons but I remember it ever so much, I think I almost cried,” he said in a special BT Sport feature, as seen in the video below.

Liverpool went on to secure a treble in 2001 by winning the FA Cup, League Cup and UEFA Cup, and so it worked out relatively well for all concerned.

Nevertheless, having come up through the ranks together at their boyhood club Liverpool, it clearly hit Fowler pretty hard to see his long-time teammate and friend move on even though he was undoubtedly happy for him to get a big move to Real Madrid.