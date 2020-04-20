Interest builds in bit-part Liverpool star but key issue could complicate exit

Despite his lack of playing time this season, Liverpool ace Xherdan Shaqiri is still reportedly gaining interest from around Europe.

The 28-year-old has made just 10 appearances for the Merseyside giants so far this season, as he remains down the pecking order at Anfield given the presence of preferred attacking trident Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino.

While Jurgen Klopp needs quality cover to ensure that Liverpool can continue to compete on multiple fronts, his lack of minutes could force Shaqiri to consider his options as he will surely want a more prominent role.

According to Calciomercato, Roma remain interested in the Swiss international, although it’s noted that since they tried to sign him in January, Sevilla and CSKA Moscow have also expressed an interest in the forward.

In turn, competition is seemingly building for the Serie A giants if they wish to prise Shaqiri away from Liverpool, and it’s added in the report above that that might not be the only issue that could scupper Roma’s hopes of landing their target.

It’s suggested that Shaqiri’s wages and desire to play in the Champions League could also be problematic for the Giallorossi, as they currently sit in fifth place in the table and three points adrift of fourth spot having played a game extra.

With all that in mind, it could be a struggle to secure a swoop for Shaqiri, while it remains to be seen if Sevilla and CSKA face similar problems.

From Liverpool’s perspective though, with their front three still intact and coupled with other options Klopp has at his disposal, if a decent offer were to arrive for Shaqiri this summer they would perhaps be wise to consider it.

However, while there is seemingly plenty of interest in the Swiss ace, it would appear as though there are still major obstacles in the way, particularly for Roma, to get a deal done.