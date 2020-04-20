Journalist claims that only two Arsenal players rejected idea of wage cut

According to the Athletic’s Arsenal correspondent David Ornstein, 25 of 27 members of Arsenal’s first-team squad have agreed to cut their wages by 12.5% for a year.

Ornstein adds that the club didn’t require a minimum number of players to agree to this measure, though he reiterated that the hierarchy would have liked for everyone to agree for the sake of harmony within the squad.

It’s added that the Gunners will now proceed to formalise these cuts with the 25 players that have accepted the terms.

Ornstein reports that only 13 players initially agreed to the wage cut, however he suggests that 12 of the 14 that were against the proposal ultimately reversed their decision after Mikel Arteta’s intervention.

As per the Athletic (subscription required), the club proposed this measure to help cover the losses the Gunners will face due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Breakthrough found on Thur when 13 in favour, 14 against reversed after Arteta stepped in via Wed squad call. Momentum built & while some prefer deferral until exact losses known + several felt undue pressure, it hasn’t been acrimonious @TheAthleticUK https://t.co/qnmzsY8A9l #AFC — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) April 20, 2020

Arteta tested positive for Covid-19 which ultimately led to the relevant organisations rightfully suspending English football just over a month ago. The former Gunners captain has since recovered.

Whilst the two players that have rejected the club’s proposal remain unnamed, with us obviously not knowing the basis behind their decisions it seems unfair to judge either – they may have a more than adequate reason to reject a cut to their salary.

Arsenal effectively sealing a wage cut with players could perhaps lead to other clubs agreeing similar cuts or deferrals with their squads.